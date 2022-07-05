Sign up
Photo 3169
Beinn Dearg (from Blair Atholl)
Munro No. 90 in the bag. At least we had a view from the top of Beinn Dearg on Sunday, which is more than can be said for Saturday's hike!
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
