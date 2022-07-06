Previous
Back to the garden by jamibann
Back to the garden

John's old fishing wading boots, and dad's old barrow. But this one's for mum. 11 years today since she left us. I still think of her daily and all the small things she loved.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Oh I love this, so many wonderful textures and a pop of colour. Great focus and dof.
July 6th, 2022  
Christina
Love this - a wonderful memorial
July 6th, 2022  
Hazel ace
A very beautiful photo and a very wonderful tribute to your mum.
July 6th, 2022  
julia ace
The memories never go away.. lovely image to remember her by..
July 6th, 2022  
