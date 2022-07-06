Sign up
Photo 3170
Back to the garden
John's old fishing wading boots, and dad's old barrow. But this one's for mum. 11 years today since she left us. I still think of her daily and all the small things she loved.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
4
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3376
photos
194
followers
112
following
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th July 2022 12:08pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Diana
ace
Oh I love this, so many wonderful textures and a pop of colour. Great focus and dof.
July 6th, 2022
Christina
Love this - a wonderful memorial
July 6th, 2022
Hazel
ace
A very beautiful photo and a very wonderful tribute to your mum.
July 6th, 2022
julia
ace
The memories never go away.. lovely image to remember her by..
July 6th, 2022
