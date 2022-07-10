Sign up
Photo 3174
The guardian of the mountain!
Yesterday's Munros were Bidean nam Bian and Stob Coire Sgreamhach (such names!) on a most wonderful, sunny day. After we came off the first top, I turned around and saw this fellow seeing us off.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
4
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3381
photos
193
followers
112
following
869% complete
View this month »
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
10th July 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre Andresen
ace
Grand shot and lovely composition
July 11th, 2022
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot!
July 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, so perfectly perched.
July 11th, 2022
Dianne
A terrific day mage and as you say, great names.
July 11th, 2022
