The guardian of the mountain! by jamibann
Photo 3174

The guardian of the mountain!

Yesterday's Munros were Bidean nam Bian and Stob Coire Sgreamhach (such names!) on a most wonderful, sunny day. After we came off the first top, I turned around and saw this fellow seeing us off.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
eDorre Andresen ace
Grand shot and lovely composition
July 11th, 2022  
Korcsog Károly
Great shot!
Great shot!
July 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, so perfectly perched.
July 11th, 2022  
Dianne
A terrific day mage and as you say, great names.
July 11th, 2022  
