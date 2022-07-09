Sign up
Photo 3173
Today's Mountains - Buachaille Etive Mor
What a fabulous day today with friends, Jane and Ally. Weather; sunny and hardly any wind at high level. A fabulous walk, clocking up another two Munros.
Sorry for a lack of commenting at the moment, but it's a bit full on. I'll get back in control soon.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
