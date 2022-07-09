Previous
Today's Mountains - Buachaille Etive Mor
9th July 2022

Today's Mountains - Buachaille Etive Mor

What a fabulous day today with friends, Jane and Ally. Weather; sunny and hardly any wind at high level. A fabulous walk, clocking up another two Munros.

Sorry for a lack of commenting at the moment, but it's a bit full on. I'll get back in control soon.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

