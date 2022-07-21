Previous
Lavender's Blue Dilly Dilly by jamibann
Photo 3185

Lavender's Blue Dilly Dilly

I'd say lavender's purple, but who am I?! I love the way the tiny flowers open individually on the stems of lavender.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

julia ace
I'm with you more purple than blue.. but one we have that looks very similar to this is called Dilly Dilly..
July 21st, 2022  
