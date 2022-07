Five-Spot Burnet Moth

Not the best of images, but I have never seen an insect like this before. I spotted it on Monday when I was sitting having coffee with dad. As I had my camera with me, I took a photo and googled it when I got home. It is seemingly a 5-spot burnet moth, found in most of Europe. It flies during daytime from June to early August. Seemingly they prefer blue violet flowers, but this one seemed happy on the bird's-foot trefoil.