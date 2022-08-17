Sign up
Photo 3212
Damsons
It's that time of year when the garden produces and I struggle to keep up. It's lovely though.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3418
photos
197
followers
113
following
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
