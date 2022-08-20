Previous
Braemar from the foot of Morrone by jamibann
Braemar from the foot of Morrone

Looking down on Braemar village (population of around 800) from Morrone hill on Thursday. You can make out the Games Park in the centre, where they will be getting ready to host the 2022 Braemar Gathering on the 3rd of September.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scenery, love how the village is surrounded by mountains and hills!
August 20th, 2022  
