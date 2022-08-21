The Lecht Mine

I was driving over to have lunch in Tomintoul, and decided to stop en route to see the old building of the Lecht Mine. It's a former iron and manganese mining site, dating back to the 1730s. I was rewarded, not only by a few nice photos, but also by finding some magnificent blaeberries in the area. I didn't have time to pick them on my way over, but made sure to stop on the way back and spend an hour there. I gathered 10g short of a kilo in less than an hour. I'll remember that spot for next year!



Lunch was lovely, with a cousin, Steve, whom I'd never met. We spent a lovely couple of hours poring over a photo album of ancient relatives of ours and chatting about our family links.