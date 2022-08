Home for a Day

We're back home in Scotland and I had just enough time yesterday to visit dad, turn around the washing and deal with the garden produce. I roasted the cherry tomatoes with oregano and basil and froze for future pasta sauces. I strung up the chillis to dry in the kitchen and pickled and jarred the beetroot. A very productive day. And we're off on our travels again later today ... watch this space. Victoria plums and grapes will no doubt be ripe and waiting for us when we get back!