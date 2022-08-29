Sign up
Photo 3224
Broadford, Skye
A beautiful calm evening in Skye last night. We're back, looking to do more Munros, but as these Cuillin peaks are challenging and require rope work, we are doing it with a guide. Fingers crossed that the weather stays kind to us.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3430
photos
195
followers
111
following
883% complete
View this month »
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
28th August 2022 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture of this peaceful setting. You sound like a very active climber Issi, I take my hat off to you! Wishing you good weather and safe climbing.
August 29th, 2022
