Broadford, Skye by jamibann
Broadford, Skye

A beautiful calm evening in Skye last night. We're back, looking to do more Munros, but as these Cuillin peaks are challenging and require rope work, we are doing it with a guide. Fingers crossed that the weather stays kind to us.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture of this peaceful setting. You sound like a very active climber Issi, I take my hat off to you! Wishing you good weather and safe climbing.
August 29th, 2022  
