Balmoral 1968

We travelled to Syvota in Greece on Sunday, hence my absence from 365 over the past few days. It's been all go since then. Tennis, swimming, paddle boarding and cycling. Not much photography though.



However, to fill a gap for Sunday, I'm posting an old photo of dad's from 1968 of dad (standing to attention in front of the Queen and Duke) presenting some of the Mountain Rescue kit - all high tech at the time. You can see our new King Charles in the background. A shot for posterity!