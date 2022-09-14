Previous
Katie's Cakes by jamibann
Katie's Cakes

Out for a road cycle on Tuesday, with a stop for coffee and cakes at Katies! A lovely spot to re-energise and look at all the home made items for sale.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Oh that does look fabulous, such an unusual post from you Issi! A great quaint looking kantina with a lovely style and great textures.
September 15th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
September 15th, 2022  
