Masticating the Mastic

Saturday was a thundery kind of day in Syvota, and so I spent an hour or so following the goats around on the beach. There were at least a dozen of them, and they were enjoying the leaves and berries of the trees all around. I used the 'plant' app on my phone to check on what they were eating ... seems it is the mastic tree, which smells of strong resin. It grows well in salty areas. The goats clearly love it, and I enjoyed watching them stand on their back legs to reach the juicier branches, and use their forelegs to fetch the branches closer to their hungry mouths.



We got back home last night, just in time to attend the 8pm 1 minute silence for Her Majesty in our village and today I'll be following the events as they unfold on tv. Another sad day, and then I suppose it will have to be 'business as usual'.



RIP Your Majesty.