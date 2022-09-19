Previous
Next
Masticating the Mastic by jamibann
Photo 3245

Masticating the Mastic

Saturday was a thundery kind of day in Syvota, and so I spent an hour or so following the goats around on the beach. There were at least a dozen of them, and they were enjoying the leaves and berries of the trees all around. I used the 'plant' app on my phone to check on what they were eating ... seems it is the mastic tree, which smells of strong resin. It grows well in salty areas. The goats clearly love it, and I enjoyed watching them stand on their back legs to reach the juicier branches, and use their forelegs to fetch the branches closer to their hungry mouths.

We got back home last night, just in time to attend the 8pm 1 minute silence for Her Majesty in our village and today I'll be following the events as they unfold on tv. Another sad day, and then I suppose it will have to be 'business as usual'.

RIP Your Majesty.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Sounds as if you had a great day, something I would be doing too! A fabulous close up with lovely clarity and colours.
September 19th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Very cool shot of this goat.
September 19th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a great shot
September 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise