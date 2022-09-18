Sign up
Photo 3244
Our accommodation
This is a view of part of the accommodation where we were staying last week and was taken on Friday afternoon. You can see that the blue skies were gone and the weather was changing. The rain never actually came though.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this beautiful setting, the weather does look very ominous though!
September 19th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Wow, looks like a lovely place to stay
September 19th, 2022
