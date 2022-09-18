Previous
Next
Our accommodation by jamibann
Photo 3244

Our accommodation

This is a view of part of the accommodation where we were staying last week and was taken on Friday afternoon. You can see that the blue skies were gone and the weather was changing. The rain never actually came though.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great shot of this beautiful setting, the weather does look very ominous though!
September 19th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wow, looks like a lovely place to stay
September 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise