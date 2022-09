Friday's Cycle to Plataria

The weather forecast was bad on Friday, so it was not advised to go far on the bikes as apparently the roads get very slippy when it's wet. So, our guides took us up over the hill to Plataria, where we cycled around the port and came back home over the hill. A short ride, but a hilly one! The weather was still looking good at this stage, but it did change throughout the day. Taken with my i-phone.