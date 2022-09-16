Goat Island

It's been really difficult this week to keep up with photos and commenting, so my apologies for that! Back to normality tomorrow though as we travel home.



This is the island opposite our accommodation in Syvota, where we do all our water activities. Yesterday we swam around it before breakfast. Hubby's idea! 2.2 km, but on a calm sea, eminently doable! I wouldn't tackle it on a rough day. The goats on island are funny as they come down to scrounge food off the visitors! Our friend Clare was woken up rather rudely yesterday by a goat snuffling in her beach bag looking for a tasty morsel!



Today's challenge was meant to be a hilly 77 km cycle ride, but it was reduced in distance to accommodate a potential thunderstorm. A great 36km ride and some time for a wee ride around the harbour of Plateria where hubby helped a man net a big fish!