Goat Island by jamibann
Goat Island

It's been really difficult this week to keep up with photos and commenting, so my apologies for that! Back to normality tomorrow though as we travel home.

This is the island opposite our accommodation in Syvota, where we do all our water activities. Yesterday we swam around it before breakfast. Hubby's idea! 2.2 km, but on a calm sea, eminently doable! I wouldn't tackle it on a rough day. The goats on island are funny as they come down to scrounge food off the visitors! Our friend Clare was woken up rather rudely yesterday by a goat snuffling in her beach bag looking for a tasty morsel!

Today's challenge was meant to be a hilly 77 km cycle ride, but it was reduced in distance to accommodate a potential thunderstorm. A great 36km ride and some time for a wee ride around the harbour of Plateria where hubby helped a man net a big fish!
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this lovely goat. Sounds as if you are having a wonderful and very active holiday. Safe travels back home 😊
September 17th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
You are so energetic - and having a wonderful holiday at the same time. Great photo.
September 17th, 2022  
