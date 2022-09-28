Big Smiles All Round!

How absolutely fandabbydozy it was to meet with Kim and Ron yesterday. We spent a lovely evening getting to know them and hearing about their Scottish trip, so far. Before going out for dinner, we had a very brief lull in the conversation to get a photo for 365 at our front door ... it would have been very rude not to!



As Aberdeen's motto goes 'Happy to meet, sorry to part, happy to to meet again - Bon Accord'.



The words come from a Masonic poem, and they say that 'Bon Accord' was the secret password used when Robert the Bruce and his troops destroyed Aberdeen Castle in 1308 to prevent it falling back into the hands of the English.



Hopefully we'll meet Kim and Ron again in some other place ... and in the meantime, there's 365.