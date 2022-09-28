Previous
Big Smiles All Round! by jamibann
Big Smiles All Round!

How absolutely fandabbydozy it was to meet with Kim and Ron yesterday. We spent a lovely evening getting to know them and hearing about their Scottish trip, so far. Before going out for dinner, we had a very brief lull in the conversation to get a photo for 365 at our front door ... it would have been very rude not to!

As Aberdeen's motto goes 'Happy to meet, sorry to part, happy to to meet again - Bon Accord'.

The words come from a Masonic poem, and they say that 'Bon Accord' was the secret password used when Robert the Bruce and his troops destroyed Aberdeen Castle in 1308 to prevent it falling back into the hands of the English.

Hopefully we'll meet Kim and Ron again in some other place ... and in the meantime, there's 365.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
891% complete

Diana ace
what an exciting time you must have had, beautiful shot of Kim and the handsome guys.
September 28th, 2022  
julia ace
Fantastic..Great to meet 365ers..
September 28th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice one
September 28th, 2022  
