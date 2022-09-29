Previous
Autumn Magic by jamibann
Autumn Magic

I love how mushrooms and toadstools force their way through the ground and yet are so delicate and easy to damage.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Diana ace
I love these wonderful textures and tones! Fabulous focus and dof.
September 29th, 2022  
*lynn ace
wonderful details and textures
September 29th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Nice perspective
September 29th, 2022  
