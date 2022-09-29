Sign up
Photo 3255
Autumn Magic
I love how mushrooms and toadstools force their way through the ground and yet are so delicate and easy to damage.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
23rd September 2022 4:42pm
Diana
ace
I love these wonderful textures and tones! Fabulous focus and dof.
September 29th, 2022
*lynn
ace
wonderful details and textures
September 29th, 2022
Gosia
ace
Nice perspective
September 29th, 2022
