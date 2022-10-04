Sign up
Photo 3260
Golden Bracken
The colours are a-changing! Taken on Saturday at Loch Kinord.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
29th September 2022 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a gorgeous colour it is, lovely focus and dof.
October 4th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
October 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
A gorgeous Midas touch what a lovely golden colour
October 4th, 2022
Gosia
ace
Nice layers and colors
October 4th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Golden & gorgeous
October 4th, 2022
