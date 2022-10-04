Previous
Next
Golden Bracken by jamibann
Photo 3260

Golden Bracken

The colours are a-changing! Taken on Saturday at Loch Kinord.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a gorgeous colour it is, lovely focus and dof.
October 4th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
October 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
A gorgeous Midas touch what a lovely golden colour
October 4th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Nice layers and colors
October 4th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Golden & gorgeous
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise