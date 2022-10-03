Pre-Concert Riverside Walk

A wee walk in Braemar on Saturday before the concert.



Braemar is always so nostalgic for me. I like Ballater, but I love Braemar. However, I'm happy to have chosen to live in Ballater and Braemar is only 17 miles away.



Why do I feel that way? I lived in Braemar, when dad was a policeman and leader of the Mountain Rescue Team, from age 4-7, I then returned with my parents almost every weekend and school holiday from about the age of 12, when mum and dad had a caravan and then a rented cottage in Braemar. I worked in the local Gordons Tearoom, owned by friends of mum and dad, and at the ski resort of Glenshee every weekend and holiday from the age of 14. Mum and dad then retired to Braemar in 1986 and so then I spent a lot of time there, including long summer holidays with the kids when we lived abroad. Dad lived there for 36 years. Mum is buried there. I guess I will never shake Braemar off.



But, I'm glad to live in Ballater, which is a little bit bigger, and a little closer to the bright lights of Aberdeen, and a little bit less remote.