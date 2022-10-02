St Margaret's, Braemar

I went back up to Braemar yesterday to listen to a lunchtime fiddle concert by a local Braemar girl, Ellie McLaren, who was launching her first EP, 'Dargai'. A very talented young lady. My photography inside the building was 'rubbish' and the outside was tricky too as there are lamp posts, street signs, etc. getting in the way, and the church sits on an uneven bit of ground. Anyway, I took this one outside, just for the record.



Whilst waiting for the concert to begin, I had a chat with Pete, a retired architect, who has been involved in the 'old church project'. He was delighted that the building was now hosting all these super concerts and art displays, but is disappointed that the restoration work seems to have ground to a halt. He reckons that much, much, more needs to be done to preserve the building. It's always interesting to chat with people.