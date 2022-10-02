Previous
St Margaret's, Braemar by jamibann
Photo 3258

St Margaret's, Braemar

I went back up to Braemar yesterday to listen to a lunchtime fiddle concert by a local Braemar girl, Ellie McLaren, who was launching her first EP, 'Dargai'. A very talented young lady. My photography inside the building was 'rubbish' and the outside was tricky too as there are lamp posts, street signs, etc. getting in the way, and the church sits on an uneven bit of ground. Anyway, I took this one outside, just for the record.

Whilst waiting for the concert to begin, I had a chat with Pete, a retired architect, who has been involved in the 'old church project'. He was delighted that the building was now hosting all these super concerts and art displays, but is disappointed that the restoration work seems to have ground to a halt. He reckons that much, much, more needs to be done to preserve the building. It's always interesting to chat with people.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
A lovely shot of this beautiful building, I sure hope that the restoration continues. How wonderful it must be to listen to concerts in these old walls.
October 2nd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
I bet the acoustics are good in there. When I was at college, I used to take my flute in the late evening down to the college chapel because it always sounded amazing in there! Love a bit of good fiddle. All three of us play violin in our house, though me only a wee bit. The boys are brilliant.
October 2nd, 2022  
