Braemar Folk Festival 2022 - St. Margaret's Braemar by jamibann
Braemar Folk Festival 2022 - St. Margaret's Braemar

St. Margaret's in Braemar, was an unused Scottish Episcopal Church, starting to disintegrate and decay. Now, thanks to a group of volunteers, it has had new life breathed into it and is a pretty unique music and arts venue. Last night I went there to see Dougie MacLean (Writer of 'Caledonia' ... a modern folk ballad and one of my favourite songs - guaranteed to make any Scotsman or woman homesick) and also a group called McGoldrick, McCusker and Doyle - who were absolutely outstanding! The setting was also quite beautiful. A lovely evening.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
