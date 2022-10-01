Braemar Folk Festival 2022 - St. Margaret's Braemar

St. Margaret's in Braemar, was an unused Scottish Episcopal Church, starting to disintegrate and decay. Now, thanks to a group of volunteers, it has had new life breathed into it and is a pretty unique music and arts venue. Last night I went there to see Dougie MacLean (Writer of 'Caledonia' ... a modern folk ballad and one of my favourite songs - guaranteed to make any Scotsman or woman homesick) and also a group called McGoldrick, McCusker and Doyle - who were absolutely outstanding! The setting was also quite beautiful. A lovely evening.