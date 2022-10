The 18th at Ballater Golf Course

Hubby and I decided to play a quick 18-holes of golf yesterday afternoon in between rain showers. We both played abysmally, but as we walked off the 18th, I turned around and saw the sun trying hard to shine.



Today our large Douglas Fir is coming down as it's become a danger to all around. I'm feeling very, very nervous. It's a big job. However, I'm sure our tree surgeon knows what he is doing!