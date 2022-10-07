Bees At Work

Once our tree surgeon arrived with his assistants and was settled in, knowing what he was to do, hubby and I took off for a walk. We couldn't sit around the house watching the work in the garden! It's nerve wracking stuff, watching such a big tree come down. Anyway, it was so windy that they took down some of the smaller trees first, and then started on the Douglas Fir. It's been half dismantled now, and they're coming back today to finish, just as long as the wind stays down.



Whilst walking, we came across this sign. There are a number of bee hives at the end of our walk, which we knew about, but we'd never seen this sign before.