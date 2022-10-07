Previous
Bees At Work by jamibann
Bees At Work

Once our tree surgeon arrived with his assistants and was settled in, knowing what he was to do, hubby and I took off for a walk. We couldn't sit around the house watching the work in the garden! It's nerve wracking stuff, watching such a big tree come down. Anyway, it was so windy that they took down some of the smaller trees first, and then started on the Douglas Fir. It's been half dismantled now, and they're coming back today to finish, just as long as the wind stays down.

Whilst walking, we came across this sign. There are a number of bee hives at the end of our walk, which we knew about, but we'd never seen this sign before.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Never seen a sign like that before, excellent, mustn't disturb those hardworking bees now!
October 7th, 2022  
