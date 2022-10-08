Previous
Next
It's started! by jamibann
Photo 3264

It's started!

It's time to start sharing the images of 'the' tree coming down. This is how it looked when we got home from our walk on Thursday afternoon. It was pretty windy, so they started by thinning out some of the trees from the bottom of the garden before starting with the branch removal on the Douglas Fir. The man in red is Julian, the owner of the company we hired to do the work. He's a hands-on boss, and his wife dons her overalls and gets stuck in too. Extremely hard work for both of them, and the tree climber (who you can just see half way up the tree).
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Goodness what a huge tree, that must have been quite an operation! Great documentation shot.
October 8th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes, 1 and a half days with 3 people working flat out. Big job. And now you should see the wood pile hubby has to deal with! ;-)
October 8th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That sure is a huge job. It will make such a difference to your section.
October 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
wow that Douglas fur is high! I suppose its too near to the house so it has to come down. Good to see people who know how to do this rather than just swing a chainsaw!
October 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise