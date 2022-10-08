It's started!

It's time to start sharing the images of 'the' tree coming down. This is how it looked when we got home from our walk on Thursday afternoon. It was pretty windy, so they started by thinning out some of the trees from the bottom of the garden before starting with the branch removal on the Douglas Fir. The man in red is Julian, the owner of the company we hired to do the work. He's a hands-on boss, and his wife dons her overalls and gets stuck in too. Extremely hard work for both of them, and the tree climber (who you can just see half way up the tree).