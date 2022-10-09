Day Two of the Douglas Fir Removal

After all the branches had been stripped, the 'climber' started cutting down the trunk. As you might imagine, this got harder as he got closer to the end, as the trunk gets thicker and thicker. If you look closely you can see a piece of trunk coming down through the air.



In the background of the photo you can see Craigendarroch, Hill of the Oaks, which is my 'go to' hill when I need a wee work out. It's a 40 minute circular walk, up and over.



Whilst hubby moved wood around the garden yesterday afternoon, I had a lovely time at Braemar's first Literary Festival. I chose to go and listen to Sebastian Faulks and Ian Rankin. A super event, and one which I hope will become annual.