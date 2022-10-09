Previous
Next
Day Two of the Douglas Fir Removal by jamibann
Photo 3265

Day Two of the Douglas Fir Removal

After all the branches had been stripped, the 'climber' started cutting down the trunk. As you might imagine, this got harder as he got closer to the end, as the trunk gets thicker and thicker. If you look closely you can see a piece of trunk coming down through the air.

In the background of the photo you can see Craigendarroch, Hill of the Oaks, which is my 'go to' hill when I need a wee work out. It's a 40 minute circular walk, up and over.

Whilst hubby moved wood around the garden yesterday afternoon, I had a lovely time at Braemar's first Literary Festival. I chose to go and listen to Sebastian Faulks and Ian Rankin. A super event, and one which I hope will become annual.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Oh how sad, the poor thing is naked!
October 9th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Big task
October 9th, 2022  
julia ace
Quite a challenge without putting part of the tree through that roof.. clever treesmith..
October 9th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
@julzmaioro Yes, that was our biggest worry! All good though. :-)
October 9th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wow, it’s so pointy now! You are so lucky to have that great walk so close to home
October 9th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Wow.... it's the only word for this.
I like the sound of your afternoon. It's great to hear from the author and rereading the books afterwards you can almost hear their voice on the page.
October 9th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow what an amazing shot of the now bald tree. Love the piece of the trunk in mid air. The tree lopped right at the top of the trunk must be very brave
October 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
What an amazing shot of this tall now branchless tree! That sure is a mission. Your afternoon sounds magical.
October 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise