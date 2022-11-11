We Will Remember Them

I was mightily impressed by the Post Box Topper which is currently on display beside the church in the centre of our little village. Such a clever and creative piece of work, but more importantly such a poignant reminder of those who have lost their lives during conflict. It always gives me goose-pimples to think of those men and women, and the grief the families they left behind must have endured. In our own family, WWI stole a number of relatives, in particular my great-grandparents eldest son and their youngest daughter's fiancé. Their bodies were never recovered. In WWII my mother in Shetland lost her father, a merchant seaman, when his boat which was transporting war material, was bombed by a U-boat. His body was never recovered. I know many families suffered many more losses, but every loss is a loss too many.



Thinking of those in Ukraine in particular this year.



'At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them' - Laurence Binyon.