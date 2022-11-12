Session A9 At St. Margaret's, Braemar

A funny old evening, which started with a disappointment and ended on a high. Our friends with whom we were to attend this concert had to cancel at the last minute. So, along with a different couple we went to see 'Session A9', a Scottish Traditional Music Group, play in Braemar.



My first surprise was to see that I recognised the musician second from the right in this image, as Adam Sutherland, who'd previously done a concert in Braemar in February 2019 to celebrate the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team. For that concert, Adam had written many fiddle tunes which were played on that evening. Being the only remaining founder member of the Team, dad was guest of honour, and one of those tunes was written for him.



When I saw Adam on the line up of Session A9, that previous evening obviously passed through my mind, but imagine my absolute delight when Adam announced the next tunes, which included the strathspey he'd written for dad called, very imaginatively, 'Inspector John Duff of Braemar Mountain Rescue'. I hadn't expected it, he didn't know I was in the audience, and until last night, I didn't know he was part of this group. It brought me to tears. Thank you Adam.



I did go backstage afterwards to thank him for playing the tune, and for giving dad a mention during the concert. It certainly made my evening, and I can't wait to tell dad. He may now be in a care home, but he's not yet forgotten!



It's really not a good photo, but is the only record I have of the evening. I hate being the annoying person with the camera/phone in front of people! So, this was a quick one, taken with the phone at the end of the concert.



