A Work of Art by jamibann
Photo 3300

A Work of Art

These cones, leaves and twigs had woven themselves into the fence, creating a natural work of art. It caught my eye.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, it does look like a rather lovely autumn decoration.
November 13th, 2022  
Babs ace
Natures art trapped in time, well spotted
November 13th, 2022  
