Photo 3300
A Work of Art
These cones, leaves and twigs had woven themselves into the fence, creating a natural work of art. It caught my eye.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3506
photos
196
followers
115
following
904% complete
View this month »
14
2
365
Canon EOS 550D
12th November 2022 11:51am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, it does look like a rather lovely autumn decoration.
November 13th, 2022
Babs
ace
Natures art trapped in time, well spotted
November 13th, 2022
