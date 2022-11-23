Previous
Next
The Incomplete Chapel by jamibann
Photo 3310

The Incomplete Chapel

During our walk on Monday we passed by the incomplete chapel in Gairnside, which I'd never been to before, so I found it very interesting.

It is a little 'off the beaten track' as you can see, but there is an information panel about it. Here you can see Jane and Jean 'reading all about it'.

The chapel was never finished because of Culloden, and today, deep amongst the birch trees and surrounded by bracken, only the waist high low walls remain. There are two chapel stones there - seemingly the engraving on the stones reads 'CMG 1734' and 'Here lies John Grierson died 2 May 1737'. We saw the stones, but could not read the writing. There is also a stone with a cross within the walls, which we did see clearly. Thanks to Caroline for bringing us to see this. An education within a walk.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Great pov of this.
November 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise