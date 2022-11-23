The Incomplete Chapel

During our walk on Monday we passed by the incomplete chapel in Gairnside, which I'd never been to before, so I found it very interesting.



It is a little 'off the beaten track' as you can see, but there is an information panel about it. Here you can see Jane and Jean 'reading all about it'.



The chapel was never finished because of Culloden, and today, deep amongst the birch trees and surrounded by bracken, only the waist high low walls remain. There are two chapel stones there - seemingly the engraving on the stones reads 'CMG 1734' and 'Here lies John Grierson died 2 May 1737'. We saw the stones, but could not read the writing. There is also a stone with a cross within the walls, which we did see clearly. Thanks to Caroline for bringing us to see this. An education within a walk.