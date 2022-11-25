Sign up
Photo 3312
What Am I?
This one made me smile when I spotted it. Can you guess what it is?
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
22nd November 2022 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Whatever you found there, it sure does look cold ;-)
November 25th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
It looks like snow
November 25th, 2022
