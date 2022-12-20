Festive 'Find the Lady'

Since 1999 we have been 'semi' keeping a record of our festive games of Find the Lady in a little tartan notebook given to me by a friend. The records started out with friends J and G, in Buenos Aires. Then my mum appears in the scorebook when she came to visit. There was a gap for a few years when we lived in Nigeria and France, and the kids were small. It then picks up in 2006, when John's mum and dad came to visit us in Rangoon, and our kids were old enough to play with us. We have another session in 2007 in Ngapali, Burma when friends J and G came to visit again, and their daughter Rachael started playing. Another long gap ... don't know where the book had been during those years, but we had been living in France, and the US, but we picked up again in 2018 in Poolewe in Scotland with friends J and G. Since 2019, our daughter insists we play for the Craiguise Cup at Christmas. Girlfriend Bella has joined in on occasion and boyfriend Ed will have his name in the book for the first time this year. It's always fun to look back on the book. None of us are big card players, but we always enjoy this one. I won last night, in case anyone's wondering! ;-)