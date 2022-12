The Tree is In!

This is Mhairi's photo, so just posting it for posterity. The kids and I were trying to work out the best way of getting the tree inside without trailing it all through the house, getting needles and lumps of snow and ice everywhere. Alexander came up with the idea of feeding it in the window, bottom first. It worked perfectly. This is the top of the tree. I'm inside, receiving it, and the kids were pushing it in! It's now in the corner and all ready for decorating.