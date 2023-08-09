Previous
Aran Bakery

Bella, our son's girlfriend, and I took a trip over to Dunkeld yesterday to visit the Aran Bakery. Bella gifted me a recipe book from this bakery a couple of years ago, and ever since we've planned to visit together. Yesterday was the day. We set off at 8am, and were sitting inside enjoying coffee and cardamom buns by 10. It was such a nice moment, having waited for so long. Afterwards we had a lovely walk along the river Tay before driving back home. Mission accomplished! @yorkshirekiwi Carole, you might just notice, in the window reflections, that Aran Bakery is directly opposite the cafe where we had coffee in June!
Dianne
Sounds a very special day out. A nice happy portrait.
August 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a beautiful and quaint little bakery, love the decoration above the door. A fabulous capture with such a lovely smiling young lady too! Sounds as if you had a great time.
August 9th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
What a lovely outing and gorgeous shop front 💛
August 9th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
hope it came up to scratch! did it have cranachan! one day in the distant future when i can function again, i want to make this!
August 9th, 2023  
