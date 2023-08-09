Bella, our son's girlfriend, and I took a trip over to Dunkeld yesterday to visit the Aran Bakery. Bella gifted me a recipe book from this bakery a couple of years ago, and ever since we've planned to visit together. Yesterday was the day. We set off at 8am, and were sitting inside enjoying coffee and cardamom buns by 10. It was such a nice moment, having waited for so long. Afterwards we had a lovely walk along the river Tay before driving back home. Mission accomplished! @yorkshirekiwi Carole, you might just notice, in the window reflections, that Aran Bakery is directly opposite the cafe where we had coffee in June!