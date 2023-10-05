Previous
Aboyne Post-Box Topper by jamibann
Photo 3626

Aboyne Post-Box Topper

Another splendid post-box knitting exhibit - this time in Aboyne. I'm loving that knitted kilt!
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
haha....Fabulous....it's 'The Big Yin'.......
October 5th, 2023  
Oh this is delightful, what a super duper kilt!
October 5th, 2023  
