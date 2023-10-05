Sign up
Photo 3626
Aboyne Post-Box Topper
Another splendid post-box knitting exhibit - this time in Aboyne. I'm loving that knitted kilt!
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
2
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3832
photos
191
followers
121
following
993% complete
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th October 2023 8:01am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....Fabulous....it's 'The Big Yin'.......
October 5th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Oh this is delightful, what a super duper kilt!
October 5th, 2023
