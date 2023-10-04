John Constable's 'Flatford Mill'

We have owned this picture for 30+ years. It was previously in my parents' house and also in my grandparents' house. I believe that my grandparents bought it at a farm roup (an auction sale), where they bought many things in those days.



I quite like it, but I've never thought about it much. However, it's taken on a new meaning for me since dad's birthday 'party' on Sunday last week.



After everyone had gone home, dad was sitting looking at it, hanging in our lounge, when he suddenly blurted out that when he was a little boy, he thought that the picture was a painting of him and his favourite horse, Bob. He thought it was painted from a scene very close to his home in Midmar. He described the shape of the water, and the path alongside. It was so lovely to hear this 90-year old 'tough' man tell you of his childhood thoughts. It somehow made him appear more vulnerable and even dearer to me than he already is.



I took the picture outside to photograph it, as I couldn't get a shot inside without reflections on the glass.