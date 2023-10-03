Previous
Monday Walkers by jamibann
Monday Walkers

I loved the carefree aspect of this image, as I looked back at the ladies coming through the field at the end of our walk yesterday. It was a really successful outing. Some had been to Auchtavan before, which is not surprising as it's not far from Ballater, but not one of them had taken the return route that I had planned, which turned the walk into a circular, rather than an 'out and back' walk. And it was a lovely day. Result! :-)

Don't ask me why Marie, in front, has two sets of walking poles. I can only assume she was temporarily carrying someone else's for them.
3rd October 2023

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sarah Bremner ace
Such a great way to explore your local parts of the area. And especially when you have a new route to share!
October 3rd, 2023  
Beverley ace
Beautiful scene, i crave greenery and smell of the Earth.
I’m a huge walker and so look forward to discovering France in a few weeks.
Your photo has ‘inspired me’ thank you.
October 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely scene and walking group. I did wonder about the poles before reading your narrative ;-)
October 3rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Purple is certainly a popular colour
October 3rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@kjarn Yes. We joked with Jan, at the back, that she might have to go home and change! My trousers were a shade of pinky/purple too!
October 3rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Befire I read your words I presumed the lady in front was carrying your poles while you took the photo.
This reminds me so much of a walking group I belonged to called Whitechapel Wanderer’s. We used to walk every month around five miles & take a packed lunch but when we moved I stopped going & now we are all older so it fizzled out. You have such beautiful places to go. While we were at our daughters they were telling us where they had walked that morning & im anlways amazed at the different walks they know!
October 3rd, 2023  
