Monday Walkers

I loved the carefree aspect of this image, as I looked back at the ladies coming through the field at the end of our walk yesterday. It was a really successful outing. Some had been to Auchtavan before, which is not surprising as it's not far from Ballater, but not one of them had taken the return route that I had planned, which turned the walk into a circular, rather than an 'out and back' walk. And it was a lovely day. Result! :-)
Don't ask me why Marie, in front, has two sets of walking poles. I can only assume she was temporarily carrying someone else's for them.
I’m a huge walker and so look forward to discovering France in a few weeks.
Your photo has ‘inspired me’ thank you.
This reminds me so much of a walking group I belonged to called Whitechapel Wanderer’s. We used to walk every month around five miles & take a packed lunch but when we moved I stopped going & now we are all older so it fizzled out. You have such beautiful places to go. While we were at our daughters they were telling us where they had walked that morning & im anlways amazed at the different walks they know!