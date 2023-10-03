Monday Walkers

I loved the carefree aspect of this image, as I looked back at the ladies coming through the field at the end of our walk yesterday. It was a really successful outing. Some had been to Auchtavan before, which is not surprising as it's not far from Ballater, but not one of them had taken the return route that I had planned, which turned the walk into a circular, rather than an 'out and back' walk. And it was a lovely day. Result! :-)



Don't ask me why Marie, in front, has two sets of walking poles. I can only assume she was temporarily carrying someone else's for them.