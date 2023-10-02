Previous
Fly Agaric by jamibann
Photo 3623

Fly Agaric

A lovely specimen of Amanita Muscaria growing at the foot of a tree at Loch Kinord. Autumn is all around.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
They are beautiful aren't they even though they are poisonous.
October 2nd, 2023  
julia ace
Good to find one that is flawless..
October 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with wonderful detail and textures.
October 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning capture
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise