Braemar Literary Festival

Oh what a wonderful day, yesterday at Braemar Literary Festival. In the morning, we went to see Tom Parker Bowles, Grace Dent and Rick Stein 'In Conversation' about comfort food, at St. Margaret's. In the audience were none other than HM Queen Camilla, and Dame Judi Dench. Here you can see Dame Judi being whisked back to the Fife Arms Hotel, with partner David Mills in the front. She is remarkable for 88 years of age. Queen Camilla probably headed straight back to Birkhall in her Range Rover.



In the afternoon we saw author William Boyd being interviewed about his most recent book 'Restless'. I have to say that my favourite book of his will always be 'A Good Man in Africa'. I read it about 20 years ago, after we returned from living in Nigeria. I was at work in Paris, and a French colleague came in and asked me about our experiences in Nigeria. We chatted about it and he asked me if I'd read 'Un Anglais Sous Les Tropiques'. I'd never heard of William Boyd at the time, let alone this book, but I trusted this individual and so bought it and loved it. My lasting recollection of the book though, is watching John read it on a family holiday in Nice. It was a very wet Easter, and our accommodation (Pierre & Vacances) was somewhat limited, ie shoebox style. What saved our holiday was John's enjoyment of the book and me watching him laugh, the tears rolling down his face. Thank you, William Boyd!



Hello October!