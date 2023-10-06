Sign up
Previous
Photo 3627
Azarole
This little tree in our back garden is just covered in berries this year.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3833
photos
191
followers
121
following
993% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th October 2023 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a delightful capture of these new to me berries. Wonderful tones and dof.
October 6th, 2023
