Azarole by jamibann
Photo 3627

Azarole

This little tree in our back garden is just covered in berries this year.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Such a delightful capture of these new to me berries. Wonderful tones and dof.
October 6th, 2023  
