Common Hawthorn by jamibann
Photo 3628

Common Hawthorn

I was in Aboyne on Thursday, acting as chauffeur, as John had an appointment. Whilst I was waiting, I went for a wee walk along the riverbank. The hawthorn are lovely at the moment.

On Thursday evening, we met up with an old school friend of mine and her husband who I'd never met before. They live in Canada, and were over in Scotland for a 45-year University reunion.
Yesterday I had lunch with 3 old school friends in Banchory. It's been a catching up couple of days and lots of laughs. I should have got some photos of the 'girls' but preferred to enjoy the moments.

When you've attended 3 schools in 3 different villages within a 40 mile radius, you know a lot of people! John often wonders if there's anyone I never went to school with!
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
A stunning capture, wonderful colours, focus and dof.

I really had to smile at the last part of your interesting narrative ;-)
October 7th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Beautiful autumn scene
October 7th, 2023  
