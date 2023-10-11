Beinn Chabhair

Now that his nibs' arm is on the mend, we thought we'd head west to Crianlarich to pick up a few more munros. Today was good. High winds on top, and very wet underfoot because of the recent rain, but we had a lovely day and chalked up another munro. 178 in the bag now. Hoping to get another two tomorrow, depending on the weather. The above photo was taken on the way up the hill - I loved the layers of mountain.



Qingdao is now about 3 days away from Punta del Este. It's been a long time since leaving Portsmouth on the 3rd September. They've had an awful lot of sail problems and are sitting in 10th place for this leg (in other words, second to last). The first yacht, called Punta del Este, is due into the port late tonight.