Ben More & Stob Binnein by jamibann
Ben More & Stob Binnein

Today's weather was : cloudy, clear, warm, cold, windy, calm, rainy, dry, and above all, atmospheric. Two short, steep munros in the bag. Only 12 km, but 1,300 metres of elevation covered. Photo taken as we were heading out this morning.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Issi Bannerman

Christopher Cox ace
Love this. It's interesting how sometimes a pylon can really make a photograph...
October 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Absolutely awesome, well done with the munros in this weather! A stunning capture to top it all.
October 12th, 2023  
