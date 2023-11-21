Previous
I was never in any doubt! by jamibann
Photo 3673

I was never in any doubt!

I'm back to local photos again. I must have shaken off the post-holiday blues. Taken yesterday, out with the Monday walking ladies (and one gent).

We're going to do some night-time navigation training tonight. It'll be ok if there are signs like this all around !!! ;-)
21st November 2023

Issi Bannerman

Photo Details

At least you won't get lost
