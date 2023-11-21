Sign up
Previous
Photo 3673
I was never in any doubt!
I'm back to local photos again. I must have shaken off the post-holiday blues. Taken yesterday, out with the Monday walking ladies (and one gent).
We're going to do some night-time navigation training tonight. It'll be ok if there are signs like this all around !!! ;-)
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
1
0
Babs
ace
At least you won't get lost
November 21st, 2023
