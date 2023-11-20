Previous
Penguins at Boulders Beach by jamibann
Penguins at Boulders Beach

I loved watching the African penguins at Boulders Beach. Such comical creatures. Seemingly they used to be known as jackass penguins because of their distinctive braying.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Boxplayer ace
Excellent image
November 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks like party time
November 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
How fabulous that you got to see them, beautifully captured.
November 20th, 2023  
Denise Wood
Stunning :) fav
November 20th, 2023  
Dianne
Wow that’s exciting!
November 20th, 2023  
Lesley ace
This is fabulous! I’m so jealous. Big fav
November 20th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh fantastic
November 20th, 2023  
