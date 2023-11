Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa

I went to visit this museum which is housed in a fascinating building at the V&A Waterfront in. Cape Town. This photo was taken inside the building, (3rd floor, I think) standing on a glass and concrete floor with glass windows all around and above. Quite intriguing.



I was a little unlucky, as two floors of the museum were being prepared for new exhibitions, and were therefore closed. I did however really enjoy the exhibition 'GILT' by Nigerian Artist, Mary Evans