Then and Now

One of the fun things we did on holiday in the Cape Town area was to go back to places we'd previously visited 22 years earlier. I made up some 'then and now' collages, for fun, so thought I'd share just one of them with you.



We couldn't get a good set up to properly emulate the original photo due to too many tourists around us, so we had to compromise and live with the random lady on the right of the photo! At first glance, it looks like exactly the same sign, but on closer inspection, it's not. It is in the same place, though. The 2001 photo was taken by hubby, and features our son, me, Mhairi and John's dad. Ah, we were all so young then! Mhairi's boyfriend, Ed, is in the 2023 image.