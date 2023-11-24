Aberdeen

We went into Aberdeen on Friday for the first time in absolutely ages. We had tickets for a 'Runrig Experience' concert at The Blue Lamp. We both love Runrig's music and attended their final 'Last Dance' concert at Stirling castle 5 years ago. We were interested to see what this band would do with their music. It was a lovely evening and the band did a great job. It was our first visit to this venue. Our trip into 'town' also gave us another couple of new experiences. We had a drink at a new wine bar called SugarBird at the Gardens. How surprised were we to find that it focused mainly on SA wines, and in particular Boschendal where we'd visited only the other week! So, I had a glass of Boschendal champagne and hubby had a Boschendal red wine. It would have been rude not to. We then went to 'Six by Nico' a newish restaurant which focuses on a six course, pre-selected, tasting menu. Our menu was Asian street food and we had some great dishes and wine pairings. Finally it was concert-time at the Blue Lamp, where I have to say John and I were flabbergasted by an older lady standing in front of us, probably with her daughter. They were clearly both loving the music. This lady must have been about 75 (?) and whilst we were standing behind them in the concert she put back 4 pints of Guinness! John was amazed!!! And she seemed none the worse for it.



We topped off our evening with a stay at the Caledonian hotel which overlooks the Union Square Gardens. It was fine, but has definitely gone downhill since I used it for business dinners back in the 80s. Great location though and perfectly adequate.



The above photo is taken from the Gardens, looking up towards the library, church and HM Theatre. Education, Salvation, Damnation as they say!