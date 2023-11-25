Previous
Coal Tit by jamibann
Coal Tit

I'm not a very good photographer or 365er at the moment. Not terribly inspired, but it will return! Was amused by all the small birds flitting around the garden this morning. They're very sweet and very busy hunting for food.
25th November 2023

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful setting, a very Christmassy image
November 25th, 2023  
Beverley ace
It’s a lovely photo, makes me feel Christmas is on its way.
November 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 25th, 2023  
