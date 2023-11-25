Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3677
Coal Tit
I'm not a very good photographer or 365er at the moment. Not terribly inspired, but it will return! Was amused by all the small birds flitting around the garden this morning. They're very sweet and very busy hunting for food.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3883
photos
191
followers
120
following
1007% complete
View this month »
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
25th November 2023 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful setting, a very Christmassy image
November 25th, 2023
Beverley
ace
It’s a lovely photo, makes me feel Christmas is on its way.
November 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close